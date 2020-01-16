Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after buying an additional 664,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after buying an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $306,067,000 after acquiring an additional 143,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

