Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESBA. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 122.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 19.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period.

ESBA stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

