Tiaa Fsb Has $414,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,441 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.13% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

