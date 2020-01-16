Tiaa Fsb Invests $815,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 280,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

