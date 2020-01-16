Tiaa Fsb Invests $815,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 280,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Facebook Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Facebook Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
183 Shares in Mastercard Inc Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC
183 Shares in Mastercard Inc Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV
Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV
Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 871 ConocoPhillips
Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 871 ConocoPhillips
Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Mercadolibre Inc
Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Mercadolibre Inc
Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report