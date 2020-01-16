Tiaa Fsb Acquires 3,292 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

