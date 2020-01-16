Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $5,703,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

