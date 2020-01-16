Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 30,969 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 288,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.27 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.