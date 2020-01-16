ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,409,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 188.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

