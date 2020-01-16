Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 237.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TY opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

