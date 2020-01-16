State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after purchasing an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

