State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.74. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.