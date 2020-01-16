State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 133,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of INN stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

