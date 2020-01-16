Hilary K. Krane Sells 28,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00.

NKE opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

