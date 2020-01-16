Adams Street Partners Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Aptinyx Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.24.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

