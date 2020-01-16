Adams Street Partners Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Aptinyx Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.24.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc
Hilary K. Krane Sells 28,000 Shares of Nike Inc Stock
Hilary K. Krane Sells 28,000 Shares of Nike Inc Stock
Adams Street Partners Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc Stock
Adams Street Partners Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc Stock
Insider Buying: Linamar Co. Insider Buys C$4,333,803.03 in Stock
Insider Buying: Linamar Co. Insider Buys C$4,333,803.03 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report