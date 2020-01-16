Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys C$4,333,803.03 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation bought 93,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,803.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,333,803.03.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Linamar Corporation bought 93,558 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,499,054.53.

Shares of LNR opened at C$47.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.33 and a 1-year high of C$53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.94.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

