Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys 93,558 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation bought 93,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,499,054.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,497,163.58.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 93,558 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,803.03.

LNR stock opened at C$47.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.94. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$35.33 and a 52-week high of C$53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current year.

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

