Kevin C. Tang Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LJPC shares. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $5,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

