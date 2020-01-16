Thomas Kingsbury Sells 25,000 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Kingsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 12th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $236.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $199.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

