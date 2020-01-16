Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 379,997 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $7,409,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Alector Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

