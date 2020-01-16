Richard Charles Hains Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,003,000.

RTG opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. RTG Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

