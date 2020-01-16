Richard Charles Hains Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) Stock

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,003,000.
RTG opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. RTG Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.
About RTG Mining
