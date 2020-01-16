La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Acquires $20,801,774.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

