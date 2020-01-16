La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Acquires $20,801,774.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
