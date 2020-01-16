State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,153 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $826,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $3,715,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $4,058,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

WGO stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

