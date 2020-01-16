Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

CTLT opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

