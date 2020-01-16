Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $46,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,423,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

