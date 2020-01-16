State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

