State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 500 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 524,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $220.30 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $158.05 and a 52 week high of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

