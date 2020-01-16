Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,597,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 109,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $6,703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

WABC opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

