State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $68.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $627,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

