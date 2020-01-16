State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Redwood Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RWT opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

