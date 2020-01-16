State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

