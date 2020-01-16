State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 119,027 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,027 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

