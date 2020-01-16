State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

