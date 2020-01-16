State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 411 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $9,242,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $5,069,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

