State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.