ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of ProAssurance worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in ProAssurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

