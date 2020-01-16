State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.47 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,925,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,391,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

