Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

