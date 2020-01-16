Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.47) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

