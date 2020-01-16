Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of VTU opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.47) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10.
Vertu Motors Company Profile
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.