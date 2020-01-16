WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,115.33 ($14.67).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 985.59. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

