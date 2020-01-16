Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price target from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.04 ($32.60).

ETR:ARL opened at €29.49 ($34.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

