Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €23.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARL. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.04 ($32.60).

ETR:ARL opened at €29.49 ($34.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.30.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

