Xaar (LON:XAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Xaar (LON:XAR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XAR stock opened at GBX 46.58 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Xaar has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.80 ($2.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.74.

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

