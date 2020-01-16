RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSA. Panmure Gordon downgraded RSA Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 555.20 ($7.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 546.87. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

