PureTech Health’s (PRTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTC. Liberum Capital cut their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $796.19 million and a PE ratio of -99.64. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.41).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.