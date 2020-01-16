Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price (up previously from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.17 ($7.16).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 830 ($10.92) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 822.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 715.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.