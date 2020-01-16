Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) target price (up previously from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,140 ($28.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,034.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,960.55. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 million and a PE ratio of 51.32. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99).

In other news, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total value of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total value of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

