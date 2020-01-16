4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. FinnCap lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,370 ($44.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $940.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,961.80. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

