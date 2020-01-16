Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,311 ($30.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,981 ($26.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,332 ($30.68).

In related news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

