UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSTG. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.23 ($2.62).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.72. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 167.70 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

