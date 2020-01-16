Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 62 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. Capital Drilling has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.99).

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

